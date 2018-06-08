Kate Spade’s Downfall Fueled by Alcohol, Fashion Insiders Claim

Kate Spade battled alcoholism before her death on Tuesday at age 55. Fashion industry insiders told Page Six Wednesday she was a “major alcoholic.”

The handbag designer was found dead in her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday, from an apparent suicide. A housekeeper reportedly found the body at 10:20 a.m.

Spade and her husband, Andy Spade, were living apart for the past six months, fashion industry insiders told Page Six. They explained Spade’s drinking became a problem even before they broke up. One insider described her as a “major alcoholic.”

Her older sister, Reta Saffo, told The Kansas City Star her death was “not unexpected by me.”

“She was always a very excitable little girl and I felt all the stress/pressure of her brand (KS) may have flipped the switch where she eventually became full-on manic depressive,” Saffo explained.

Saffo claimed she was “very close” to convincing Spade to enter a treatment facility.

“She was all set to go — but then chickened out by morning. I even said I (would) go with her and be a ‘patient’ too (she liked that idea) I said we could talk about it all — our childhood, etc. That I could help her fill in any blanks she might have,” Saffo explained. “That seemed to make her more comfortable, and we’d get sooo close to packing her bags, but — in the end, the ‘image’ of her brand (happy-go-lucky Kate Spade) was more important for her to keep up. She was definitely worried about what people would say if they found out.”

At some point, Saffo “finally let go” after hearing nothing about Spade entering a treatment facility.

“She was a dear little person. So dear — so kind, so funny. I’ll miss our 6-7-hr-long phone conversations between [New York] and [New Mexico],” Saffo continued. “I’m off to bed for a good cry.”

However, Saffo’s remarks were reportedly slammed by Spade’s family, who say Saffo is estranged from them.

“The family is disgusted and saddened that at this time of great sorrow, Kate’s sister who has been estranged from the entire family for more than 10 years would choose to surface with unsubstantiated comments,” the source told PEOPLE. “Her statements paint a picture of someone who didn’t know her at all.”

Spade is survived by her husband and their 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix. In her suicide note, Spade reportedly told her daughter it was “not your fault” and to “ask daddy.”

Andy, brother of comedian David Spade, said he still has not seen the note, and was “appalled” that a private message to his daughter would leak to the press.

Spade and her husband co-founded the Kate Spade New York brand. They were married for 24 years before her death.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo credit: David Howells / Corbis via Getty Images