David Spade Spotted in Public Looking ‘Somber’ Hours After Kate Spade’s Death

Actor David Spade has been spotted in public for the first time since his sister-in-law, Kate Spade, died by suicide on Tuesday morning.

TMZ shared paparazzi shots of the Joe Dirt actor in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon. They described him as looking “somber” in the photos, which were taken just hours after Kate’s death was announced to the public.

In the first photo, the actor, who is the brother of Kate’s husband Andy Spade, is shown in casual wear as he walks down the street. He’s wearing a black shirt and shorts, along with sunglasses, a windbreaker and a mesh cap.

In the second photo Spade is seen being given a consoling hug by a unknown female friend while in a parking lot.

Spade has not publicly commented on Kate’s death as of press time.

The actor has not spoke about Kate much over the years, but he did reference her in a 2015 interview with Esquire. Spade was discussing his memoir, entitled Almost Interesting, and began going into details of his family.

In particular, he opened up about his mixed relationship with his father, Sammy Spade, and how Andy sent him products from Kate’s fashion company, Kate Spade New York.

“He’s in a nursing home now, and I said, ‘I don’t know if that’s a great idea to meet my daughter.’ It makes me feel bad in one respect, but there has to be some penalty,” he said at the time. “He’s had a great life. I bought him a condo, I got him a car, he gets Kate Spade stuff from Andy, he used to get whatever he wanted.”

Kate’s family put out a statement about her passing via spokesperson to the Associated Press.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” the statement read. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

Kate’s body was discovered in her bedroom on Tuesday by her housekeeper. She had apparently hung herself using a scarf tied to a doorknob. A suicide note was left, and it is believed to include a message to Kate and Andy’s 13-year-old daughter.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).