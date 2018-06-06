See Kate Spade’s Daughter Grow up Through Candid Family Photos

When Kate Spade died by apparent suicide at the age of 55 on Tuesday, she left behind not only a fashion empire, but her husband Andy Spade and their daughter Frances Beatrix Spade.

Now 13, the fashion icon daughter has lived her life somewhat in the spotlight, both through the fame of her parents and through her father’s Instagram account, where he regularly shared photos of her growing up through the years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an a statement Andy issued about the death of his wife to Variety on Wednesday, he lamented that “Bea’s” mother wouldn’t be around to watch her grow up further.

“Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already,” he wrote, in part. (For the full statement, click here)

“My main concern is Bea and protecting her privacy as she deals with the unimaginable grief of losing her mother. Kate loved Bea so very much,” he wrote.

For a look at some of the candid moments with his daughter Andy has shared publicly, keep scrolling.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

First glimpse

On Feb. 26, 2012, Andy Spade posted the first photo of his daughter to Instagram. In the photo, the 7-year-old looks up in wonder at a gravity-defying chair and spread — possibly part of an art exhibit?

Bold and Bright

On Jan. 1, 2013, Andy showed off his daughter striding into the New Year while rocking the signature Kate Spade bright colors.

“Daughter,” he captioned the photo simply.

Bubbly

Little Frances looks less-than-impressed at the mega bubble that has formed in front of her while this Jan. 22, 2013 photo was taken by dad Andy. Clad in a polka dot skirt, Ugg boots and matching ear muffs, the little girl appears to be taking in the city on her bike, despite the icy temperatures.

In nature

About to enter her preteen years, Frances poses amid a field of growing cacti while sporting a pink sun dress in this March 26, 2014 photo posted by her father.

“She,” he captioned the artsy picture.

Corn flakes

Sporting sunglasses, a serious face and a box of Corn Flakes, Frances clearly means business while standing near a wide open field in this July 28, 2014 photo.

“Bea@sleepyjones,” Andy captioned the photo, referring to his daughter’s nickname “Bea,” which stems from her middle name of Beatrix.

Dinosaur Park

Walking amid the dinosaurs clad in daisies, Frances looks thrilled to be visiting the Cabazon dinosaur sculptures with her dad in this Aug. 7, 2014 photo.

“Bea at Dinosaur Park at 7:22pm, near Palm Springs,” dad Andy captioned the sweet photo.

All dressed up

In one of the sillier photos Andy has posted of his daughter, Frances looks pleased in a pink, fur-lined dress, accompanied by two people wearing motocross helmets alongside their street clothes.

“Van, Dakota and Bea,” Andy captioned the Sept. 7, 2014 photo.

Portrait of a girl

Growing up in front of the world’s eye, Frances is the spitting image of her mom in this Sept. 7, 2015 photo, during which she looks up at the camera while clad in a yellow bow and striped tee.

Above her, what appear to be self portraits hang, showing her artistic growth over time.

Venice

Showing off her long dark locks while on vacation in Venice, Italy, Frances turned away from the camera for this Sept. 15, 2016 shot.

“Bea in Venice,” Andy captioned the photo.

Spinning slowly

Bea growing up too fast and spinning slowly A post shared by Andrew Spade (@andyspade) on Mar 26, 2016 at 9:51pm PDT

Taking in the mountain scenery on March 26, 2016, Frances’ father lamented how quickly she was growing up while celebrating the slo-mo function on his camera.

“Bea growing up too fast and spinning slowly,” he captioned the video.

Father-Daughter Photo

What a sweet throwback! The most recent photo Andy has shared of his daughter, now 13, was an adorable picture of the father-daughter duo holding hands carside at a much earlier time. The picture, posted on Aug. 13, 2017, had no caption.