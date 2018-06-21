Kate Spade’s Anxiety Meds Discovered at Scene of Her Death

Anxiety medication — but no illegal drugs — were found on the scene of Kate Spade‘s suicide earlier this month, law enforcement sources told TMZ. The news outlet reports that New York Police Department officers found anxiety medication prescribed to Spade in her home while combing through the scene after her death. It’s unclear if Spade was on the medication when she died.

No illegal narcotics were found in the Park Avenue apartment.

Spade died by suicide on June 5. She was 55 years old. Her funeral will reportedly be held Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The designer’s family posted a simple photo of her on Dignity Memorial. While there was no written statement about a funeral in the obituary, the location of Spade’s remains — McGilley Memorial Chapel — was listed.

A report from the The Kansas City Star says the funeral will take place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church.

Spade married Andy Spade, brother of actor David, a year after they launched their company, Kate Spade New York, which combined both their names. She built her brand on the name and before long it was an international juggernaut in the fashion industry, making her an icon.

Still, in their posting, her family remembered her as Katherine Noel Brosnahan, the girl from Missouri with a keen eye and big dreams.

Many lifelong fans of the designer were shocked by her death, as she showed few signs that she was struggling with depression and anxiety. But in the days following her suicide, Andy Spade confirmed that her mental health had deteriorated specifically in the last five years. She struggled with overcoming her personal rut and often used her work as a way of coping.

On Wednesday, Kate Spade New York announced that it will donate over $1 million to suicide prevention and mental health awareness. The company wrote on Instagram that its foundation would begin with a $250,000 donation to the Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit that provides free crisis support. The foundation will also match all public donations to the nonprofit between June 20 and June 29 up to $100,000.

“Kate Spade was a true fashion icon who brought joy to the lives of women around the world and inspired women to live life to the fullest. We are dedicated to carrying on her legacy,” said Anna Bakst, the CEO of Kate Spade New York, in a statement to ABC News.

“The outpouring of love on social media and in our shops from customers of all ages has been overwhelming and moving,” she added. “It is such a beautiful reflection of how much Kate was loved.”