Kate Quigley Honors Late Comedian Fuquan Johnson in Brutally Honest Post Reflecting on Overdose Tragedy

Kate Quigley is speaking on the pain of losing her friend and fellow comedian, Fuquan Johnson. Quigley, Johnson, and two others all suffered accidental overdoses at an LA house party on Sept. 5. Paramedics discovered the four and Johnson and two others were pronounced dead on the scene. Quigley was clinging to life and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Investigators say the drugs involved were cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Now, Quigley is breaking her silence on the tragedy and how she’s coping with the ordeal. In an emotional Instagram post, Quigley addressed spectators who question why she’s been silent regarding Johnson.

“I took a lot of heat for not saying something about Fu right away. It’s bc idk…I was really trying to stay alive for days, and I’m still processing fully what happened,” she writes.

The model and LA funny girl says she felt guilty for singling out Johnson as there were two others who died that evening. But she says it’s hard to ignore their special bond. “He was just amazingly funny and had an immensely infectious energy,” she says. “We had a really special connection. Because we both believed over all else in being real – even if it meant being less rich, or famous, or whatever the f*** people search for out here.”

She spoke of the last time she saw Johnson before the fateful night. The two went to a karaoke joint, where he begged her to sing a Britney Spears song. She obliged and is happy that she did. It’s a memory she will forever cherish.

Quigley also takes accountability for taking drugs in the first place, which led her to her near-death experience. She’s not asking for sympathy, writing, “If you do any illegal drugs, you’re basically signing a contract that says, “I accept that I might die sooner than I would like.” We all know that.”

More than anything, she misses her friend. “I feel him,” she notes. “And I know he would support me however i had to deal with this, just as I would if only he had survived. So anyways. Loved u Fu. Wish u were still here. But u already know.”

In a previous post to her social media account, she thanked fans for their support and prayers. Quigley says she’s committed to living life to the fullest after surviving this. Since being released from the hospital, she’s been spotted out and about in LA.