Kate Moss Shares Less-Than-Stellar Memories of Infamous Mark Wahlberg Shoot

Kate Moss has "not very good memories" from her infamous 1992 Calvin Klein photo shoot with Mark Wahlberg, who was then known as the leader of the "Good Vibrations" group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. Moss was just 17 or 18 at the time, and appeared topless with Wahlberg, in the photos and accompanying commercial. During her Desert Island Discs episode, released over the weekend, Moss said Calvin Klein "played on my vulnerability."

"He was very macho and it was all about him and he had a big entourage," Moss, 48, told Desert Island Discs host Lauren Laverne, notes Yahoo! Life. "And I was just this kind of model." Moss felt "completely" objectified, "vulnerable, and scared" during the photo shoot. "I think they played on my vulnerability. I was like quite young and innocent, so Calvin loved that," she said.

Before the photoshoot, Moss "didn't feel well at all," she said. She had "severe" anxiety and a doctor gave her Valium. Her use of the medication was overseen by her then-boyfriend's mother, Francesa Sorrenti. "After the shoot, it was fine and it kind of wore off the anxiety," Moss said.

Moss and Wahlberg, 51, have both looked back on the Calvin Klein photoshoot in the past. In 2012, Moss told Vanity Fair she regretted the photoshoot, even though it helped raise her profile. "It didn't feel like me at all. I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn't like it. I couldn't get out of bed for two weeks. I thought I was going to die," she said. "Nobody takes care of you mentally. There's a massive pressure to do what you have to do."

Wahlberg responded to Moss' comments during a 2020 interview with The Guardian. "I think I was probably a little rough around the edges. Kind of doing my thing," the actor recalled. "I wasn't very... worldly, let's say that."

Elsewhere in her interview with Laverne, Moss talked about her early days as a model. She recalled being told to take her bra off when she was 15 and posing for a bra catalog. She felt "there was something wrong, so I got my stuff and ran away." Since then, she has "sharpened" her instincts, but she "cried a lot" after photoshoots she felt were too revealing.

Moss learned from her experiences when she established her own modeling agency and saw her daughter, Lila, 19, follow her into the industry. "I've said to [Lila], 'You don't have to do anything you don't want to do. If you don't want to do this shoot, if you don't feel comfortable, if you don't want to model, don't do it,'" Moss told Laverne. "I take care of my models. I make sure that they are with agents at shoots so when they are being taken advantage of, there's somebody there to say, 'I don't think that's appropriate.'"