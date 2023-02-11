Kate Middleton Has Sweet Reunion With Former Teacher Who Reacts With High Praise

Kate Middleton reunited with an unforgettable face from her past. During the Prince and Princess of Wales' first official joint visit to Cornwall on Feb. 9, the mom of three encountered an old teacher. While the Waleses walked outside the National Maritime Museum Cornwall, Professor Jim Embury was in the crowd, and a delighted Kate hugged him when she saw him. As a prep school teacher, Embury taught the royal history. Now he volunteers at the museum."The things you taught me, I now teach to my children," she told him, according to Cornwall Live. Kate and William have three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

It was about 25 years ago that Kate sat in Embury's class before she entered the British royal family. "She was a fantastic student, and it was a great class," he told Cornwall Live. Kate attended the University of St. Andrews, where she graduated with a degree in art history in 2005 and met Prince William there. In 2011, the couple got married. Thursday marked the Prince and Princess of Wales' first visit to Cornwall since acquiring the title of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September. On their wedding day in 2011, Queen Elizabeth gave them their titles as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

King Charles III and Camilla passed the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall on to William and Kate. A title for Scotland (Earl and Countess of Strathearn) and one for Northern Ireland (Baron and Baroness of Carrickfergus) were also given to them by the late monarch. Their first official visit to Cornwall included visiting the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth, where the royals learned about the region's maritime heritage. Also on display was the refurbishment of the Kiwi, a 14-foot sailing dinghy given as a wedding gift by the Royal New Zealand Navy to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.