How Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to Princess Diana as She Left Hospital

Kate Middleton and Prince William greeted the press on the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital in London following the birth of their third child, and the Duchess paid special tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton opted to stick with tradition when she emerged onto the hospital steps just hours after giving birth to the newest member of the Royal Family, whose name has not yet been announced. Wearing a Jenny Packham dress — a British designer she wore following the births of Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015 — she paid tribute to Princess Diana, who wore a similar raspberry red dress with a white Peter Pan color when she introduced Prince Harry into the world in 1984.

Kate Middleton’s red and white look for the debut of the #RoyalBaby was said to be in honor of St. George’s Day, but it also may be a nod to Princess Diana the birth of Prince Harry! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xc7oJdRrTh — InStyle (@InStyle) April 23, 2018

The royal bundle of joy, now fifth in line to the throne, was welcomed into the world at 11:01 a.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where siblings George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, were also born.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” Kensington Palace announce the birth in a statement. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

Middleton was admitted to the hospital before 6 a.m. on Monday, with the media quickly gathering outside the hospital’s Lindo Wing.

Kensington Palace originally announced on Monday, April 23 that the Duchess was in labor.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labor,” a statement read. “The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.”

While the royal baby does not yet have a name, Arthur seems to be a top contender. Other names in the running include James, Albert, Philip, Thomas, Alexander and Henry.

The new royal baby is the fifth in line of succession behind Prince Charles, 69, William, 35, George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, who has made history as the first royal girl to not have her position usurped by the birth of a boy. Prince Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the throne, will be bumped back to sixth.