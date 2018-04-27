Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal Royal Baby’s Name

The royal baby has a name! Kensington Palace announced Friday that Kate Middleton and Prince William have named their son, born April 23, Louis Arthur Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles,” the announcement from Kensington Palace read. “The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.”

The royal bundle of joy, now fifth in line to the throne, was welcomed into the world at 11:01 a.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where siblings George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, were also born.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” Kensington Palace announce the birth in a statement. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

While the Duke and Duchess had not revealed the sex of their baby prior to the birth, Prince William seemed to have a bit of a slip-up earlier this month when he was celebrating his soccer team Aston Villa’s win against rivals Cardiff City.

The game’s winning goal was scored by Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, and William told fans, “I’m going to insist the baby is called Jack,” the Mirror reports.

The royal then paused, reportedly adding, “…or Jackie.”

Following the little prince’s birth, Prince William teased crowds by saying that the baby’s name would be revealed “soon enough.”

Many predicted that the name would either be Arthur, Albert, or Philip, with a large betting company based in the UK called Ladbrokes having reported that Aurthur was the top name, per their top bets.

While the little prince’s name was not immediately released, it was known that he would have a mouthful of a title.

As reported by E! News, the infant’s official title will be “His Royal Highness Prince [name] of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

However, the child will probably not go by this entire title, as royal historian Marlene Koenig explained, “Royal children are ‘styled’ differently if they are the children of a royal duke.”

The new royal baby is the fifth in line of succession behind Prince Charles, 69, William, 35, George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, who has made history as the first royal girl to not have her position usurped by the birth of a boy. Prince Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the throne, will be bumped back to sixth.