Duchess Kate Gets Bump Shamed After First Public Appearance

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently announced that they are expecting their third child, and like her previous pregnancies, the Duchess of Cambridge is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a rare and severe form of morning sickness. The illness has the potential to cause weight loss, and the already slim duchess received immediate bump shaming once photos of her most recent appearance hit the internet.

Tuesday, Oct. 10 marked the Duchess’ first public appearance since the news, when the royal attended a reception for World Mental Health Day at Buckingham Palace. Middleton’s illness has forced her to miss a number of engagements, including Prince George’s first day of school, although Prince William told guests at an awards ceremony in London two weeks ago that his wife was “feeling better,” Today reports.

Hyperemesis gravidarum can cause severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and dehydration, and Middleton suffered so badly during her first pregnancy she had to be hospitalized.

During the event, the Duchess sported a blue lace Temperley London dress, which showed off her tiny but present baby bump. Because the internet is the internet, Middleton was immediately shamed for her appearance, with online trolls accusing her of being too thin and her bump too small.

“I can’t believe she’s prego, she looks too thin,” one person wrote on Kensington Palace’s Instagram account. Another referred to the Duchess as “emaciated” and “severely malnourished” and claimed that “there is no such thing as morning sickness.”

Others came to Middleton’s defense, sharing their own stories of suffering from HG.

“As someone who has suffered hyperemesis more than once I really feel for the poor woman,” one woman wrote. “I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.”

“I’m glad to see the Duchess is feeling better!” added another. “I hope the rest of her pregnancy progresses smoothly.”

