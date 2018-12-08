Kate Hudson Shares Heartwarming Photo of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Cradling Infant Granddaughter

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are head-over-heels in love with Kate Hudson‘s new baby daughter.

Hudson shared an adorable image on her Instagram on Thursday, showing off an adorable moment between parents, Hawn and Russell, holding 2-month-old, Rani.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo shows Hawn holding baby Rani — whom Kate shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa — in her arms as she stares down lovingly at the precious baby. Meanwhile Russell snuggles up against Hawn, resting his chin on her shoulder and placing his hand on Rani’s head.

“Grandma and Grandpa duty…or should I say Mr and Mrs Claus,” Hudson captioned the photo, adding emojis for Mr. and Mrs. Claus and the hashtag #IKnewIt.

In the caption, Hudson is likely referencing Russell and Hawn’s roles on the Netflix hit movie The Christmas Chronicles. The film, in which Russell played the role of Santa Claus and Hawn made a last-minute appearance as his wife Mrs. Claus, marked the first time they had appeared on-screen together since 1987.

The film has become one of Netflix’s biggest hits, with a report recently revealing the movie was watched 20 million times in one week.

Hudson and Fujikawa welcomed baby Rani on Tuesday, Oct. 2. At the time, Hudson announced the news on her Instagram account, also crafting that her baby girl’s name is pronounced like “Ronnie.” Hudson also shared 14-year-old son Ryder, and 8-year-old Bingham Hawn.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” Hudson explained on social media. Fujikawa’s father, Ron, died in October 2012.

“Everyone is doing well and happy as can be,” she wrote at the time. “Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send our right back.”

Russell expressed his joy in an interview with PEOPLE about spending the upcoming holiday season with new baby Rani.

“She is the sixth grandchildren, Kate’s first daughter,” he told the outlet at the premiere event. “And along with the other five now, it is obviously a fantastic addition, and it will be fun just to watch her little eyes looking at the lights on the Christmas tree and taking it all in for the first time.”

“Christmas is huge in our family, it’s just something that is really a big deal to us,” Russell told the outlet at the time. “Santa is the centerpiece of Christmas, it is the one time of the year that we are all able to get together for a good, long period of time, and have all of the things that all families have.”