Kate Hudson Reveals Mom Goldie Hawn Was 'Too Open' With Her Bedroom Exploits

Growing up with famous parents like Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn sounds fun until they begin oversharing about their sex life. During an appearance on Conan O'Brien's podcast, Kate Hudson, 41, said the couple would often go into details about their sex life that she never wanted to hear about. Hawn, 75, and Russell, 70, have been together for almost 40 years but have famously never married.

"They were very open when I was growing up and they still are to this day," Hudson said on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, via The Mirror. "Sometimes mom will share something with me and I am like, ‘Mom, that is just [too much]. I am, like, ‘I love it and I am here for you, but that is not where I was expecting this conversation to go.'"

Still, Hudson assured O'Brien her parents are "classy, not crass." They also "never hid their issues," Hudson said. "If they were having a fight, we knew it. We knew they were going through it and needed to talk stuff out." Serious issues became a "family discussion rather than a private talk," she said. "Everything was very open." Hudson also described herself as a "worker bee" in school. "People have this idea that I was this young party girl but I was super-straight. I did not try weed until I was like 19 or 20 years old," she said.

Hudson, who recently earned a Golden Globe nomination for Sia's controversial film Music, is a member of acting royalty. She and her brother, Nashville star Oliver Hudson, are Hawn's two children with musician Bill Hudson, 71. Hawn was married to Bill from 1976 to 1982, divorcing when Hudson was only about 3 years old. Hawn began her relationship with Russell in 1983, and they are parents to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Wyatt Russell.

In a December interview with PEOPLE, Hawn and Russell explained why they never got married. "You’ve just got to want to be together. I don’t think there’s any way other than do it," she said at the time. "For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have," Russell added. "I don’t know. 40 years isn’t enough to finally say, 'Well I guess...'"

Hawn later added that it is "not about the marriage," but the people in the relationship. "It’s about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together," the Oscar-winner said. "And that’s a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You’ve got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."