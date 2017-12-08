Kate Hudson Compares New Haircut to Young Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Hudson debuted a new pixie-style hairdo and took to Instagram to compare her look to that of a young Leonardo DiCaprio.

Who wore it better? 👆 #Hairspiration @leonardodicaprio A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

In the newly shared post, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star put up a photo of her new ‘do next to a classic photo of ’90s-era Leo and wrote, “Who wore it better?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

To Hudson’s credit, the resemblance between the two styles is pretty uncanny, and she addressed the trouble she has with managing her new hairstyle during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I’m starting to go through the first awkward stage of growing [it] out,” Hudson told Ellen DeGeneres back in October. “It’s, like, sticking up. I have to put it down with product, so it’s interesting.”

“I was thinking about bringing the mullet back in,” Hudson joked. “I’ve been off my Snapchat game, but I think if I had a mullet, I’d be really on my Snapchat game. So, you know, good for my social media presence.”

She also referenced her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa’s feelings about the new look, quipping, “I hope our relationship can transcend hair.”

The 38-year-old actress initially chopped off her hair for her role in the upcoming film Sister, which was written and directed by global pop-music sensation Sia.

Sister also reportedly stars Maddie Ziegler (The Book of Henry, Leap!) and Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Murder on the Orient Express).