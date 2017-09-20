Charges Dropped Against Kate Beckinsale’s Alleged Stalker

The man accused of stalking Kate Beckinsale will not face any charges for allegedly following the actress cross-country.

Blast reports that the charges were dropped back in August because “his actions did not proceed far enough to be considered stalking.”

The 45-year-old, Terry Lee Repp, was arrested by police on July 29 in Tampa, Florida. Beckinsale had accused him of following her to public appearances the past year.

Repp allegedly made physical contact with the actress during a 2016 event in Salt Lake City. Repp touched her back and then threatened to attack her. Later in the year, he followed her to a Houston event and was detained by authorities.

His Tampa arrest occurred as Beckinsale was about to appear at Tampa Bay Comic Con. Police had been told to watch for Repp in case he appeared at the event, which he did.

Police did say in the report that Repp had “an irrational obsession” with the Underworld actress.

Beckinsale has not commented on the lack of legal action in the case.

