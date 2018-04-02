Kate Beckinsale Slips Into ‘Fully Nude’ Apron, Snaps Photo

In a moment of curiosity, Kate Beckinsale slipped into a novelty apron to “see how the other half lives.”

In an Instagram photo shared Saturday, Beckinsale donned a novelty apron depicting a naked, buff male body — complete with 3D areas of anatomy.

“Took a little spin to see how the other half lives,” Beckinsale wrote in the caption. “Found one gets a LITTLE more jumpy around people wielding barbecue tongs or a rotary whisk.”

The 44-year-old actress’s Instagram followers went wild in the comments, laughing at Beckinsale’s early April Fool’s Day joke and cracking jokes about her new outfit.

“Great! Now I have apron envy!” one person joked.

“Oh my! How funny,” one shocked follower said.

“Nice weenie,” another commented.

“Don’t do bacon,” someone warned.

Beckinsale is known for her sense of humor, having donned a hilarious inflatable penis costume in 2016.

“Just a girl trying to make it in a man’s world,” she wrote at the time.

Last summer, Beckinsale shared an Instagram video groping talk show host Chelsea Handler’s chest the same week she embarrassed her 18-year-old daughter, Lily, in front of million of people on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she told the host that Lily had a crush on him.

“You know how they have crushes on Justin Bieber and things like that? She’s got one on you,” the actress told Kimmel of her daughter, who was sitting in the front row of the studio audience.

“It’s a little bit of a tricky situation, because my daughter’s dad is dating Jimmy’s ex-girlfriend — it’s very twisted. It’s a sort of horrible, Human Centipede-y vibe.”

Lily’s father, actor Michael Sheen, dated Kimmel’s ex, Sarah Silverman, from 2014 until February 2018.

She continued, “Anyway, I think you should be pleased. She’s very attractive. She’s out of your league! I just want you to know that.”

But the Underworld star shared her serious side in the fall, when she revealed on Instagram that she had avoided an uncomfortable situation with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein when she was just 17 years old.

“I was called to meet Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel when I was 17. I assumed it would be in a conference room which was very common. When I arrived, reception told me to go to his room,” she wrote in October.

“He opened the door in his bathrobe. I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him,” she added.

The Brit wrote that she was offered alcohol and declined, telling Weinstein she had to go to school in the morning. “I left, uneasy but unscathed,” she wrote.

Beckinsale wrote about meeting him again a few years later, and he asked her if he “tried anything with me” during their first meeting. “I realized he couldn’t remember if he had assaulted me or not,” she wrote.

“I had what I thought were boundaries – I said no to him professionally many times over the years-some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a c— and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people oh ‘Kate lives to say no to me,’” she wrote.

“It speaks to the status quo in this business that I was aware that standing up for myself and saying no to things, while it did allow me to feel uncompromised in myself, undoubtedly harmed my career and was never something I felt supported by anyone other than my family,” she added.