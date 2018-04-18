Kardashian Sisters Depart Cleveland After Visiting Khloe and True

Kris Jenner and her daughters, Kendall Jenner, and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, have reportedly left Cleveland, Ohio, leaving Khloe Kardashian alone with Tristan Thompson.

The reality star family has been coming and going from Khloe’s bedside as she recovers from her childbirth last Thursday. Kardashian had her daughter, True Thompson, on April 12, and Kris Jenner hasn’t left her side since. Both Kim and Kourtney were there in the delivery room as well, though they left shortly after. Kourtney went to spend the weekend at Coachella with her youngest sister, Kylie, while Kim and Kendall went about their business in L.A.

Kim Kardashian announced their return to Cleveland in a bold Instagram post on Monday, writing “We’re on our way sis” beneath a photo of herself and Kourtney on their beach vacation last weekend. The two of them, along with Kendall, arrived in Ohio on Tuesday in a private jet. However, by the end of the day, they’d left, this time taking Kris Jenner with them, according to a report by TMZ.

Sources told the outlet that Khloe plans to return to L.A. as soon as humanly possible to get away from her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who was outed as a “serial cheater” just two days before baby True was born. Unfortunately, the new mom needs to wait until both she and her daughter are medically cleared for air travel, which could take some time.

Fans are dying for concrete news on the future of Khloe and Thompson’s relationship. Conflicting reports have emerged from numerous sources, saying at times that she is close to forgiving him, and at other times that their love is on the chopping block.

“Khloé really wants to be able to forgive and trust Tristan again and have the life she hoped to have with him,” one source told PEOPLE earlier this week. “She doesn’t know if she’ll be able to do that, but that’s the goal. She loves the life they had, she loves the baby they have together, and she still loves the dream of being a family together. If she can find a way to rebuild with Tristan, she will.”

Thompson was in New York City with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers last Saturday, preparing for a game against the New York Knicks on Monday night. He and his teammates were spotted in a Manhattan club, where multiple witnesses claim to have seen him kissing a strange woman.

Reporters later caught Thompson on camera returning to his hotel with the same woman in the early hours of Sunday morning. The stranger was spotted leaving alone a few hours later, carrying what appeared to be an overnight bag. Other videos of other indiscretions later emerged, dating all the way back to October.