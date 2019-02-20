Kardashian, Jenner Family Reportedly ‘Beyond Angry and Disgusted’ With Jordyn Woods Following Alleged Betrayal

It was reported on Tuesday that Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had been caught cheating with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, with the scandal reportedly leading to Kardashian breaking up with Thompson for good.

As for Woods, the Kardashian-Jenner family is reportedly “beyond angry and disgusted” with the 21-year-old, a source told PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The whole family is furious,” the source said. “They were blindsided.”

On Tuesday, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Thompson and Woods were seen at a party with Thompson’s house. Before Woods’ arrival, Thompson reportedly instructed all guests to put their phones away or leave, and Woods reportedly didn’t leave until 7 a.m.

TMZ reported that Kardashian split with the NBA player for good after discovering the news, with sources telling the outlet that Woods and Thompson were “all over each other” and “making out” at the party.

A second insider told E! News, “The whole family is writing Jordyn off.”

The source added that cutting ties with Woods will be the most difficult for Jenner, claiming the Kylie Cosmetics founder “was in denial for days” and “is very torn on how to handle the situation.”

Sources told TMZ that Jenner didn’t believe the news at first but did some “recon” getting in touch with people who were present at the party after which her “doubts evaporated.”

Woods has been a close friend of the Kardashian family for about 10 years after she and Jenner met in middle school. Woods attends nearly all of the family’s events, lives in Jenner’s guesthouse and worked with Kardashian as a model for the 34-year-old’s clothing line, Good American.

As for Kardashian, the E! News source said that the reality star is in “disbelief” over the whole situation.

“Khloe is more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her,” the source said. “She can’t believe it.”

The insider added that the mom of one learned of Thompson’s infidelity on Monday and confronted the athlete about the news, which a second source says he “tried to deny.”

“She heard it from multiple people and doesn’t believe him for a second,” the second insider added. “She is angry more than she is sad. And she’s shocked Jordyn would do this. Of all the guys in the world, she can’t fathom why Jordyn would make a decision like this. Khloé is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again.”

This isn’t the first time Thompson has been unfaithful to Kardashian, as he was previously caught on film getting intimate with two women at a hookah lounge in October 2017. Those allegations were reported just days before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True Thompson, in April 2018. Before True’s birth, Thompson was seen going into a New York City hotel with another woman.

Kardashian and Thompson were last seen together in Hollywood on Jan. 13 when they went to dinner following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Stewart