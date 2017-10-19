Kardashian Family ‘Not Concerned’ About Blac Chyna’s Lawsuit

The ongoing legal drama between the Kardashian family and Blac Chyna, who has a daughter with Rob Kardashian, is reportedly not worrying the Kardashians. Chyna is suing seven members of the Kardashian family.

"The family is not concerned about Chyna or this lawsuit," a source told Us Weekly Wednesday. "The family is trying to stay out of this because they are stuck with Chyna because she's Dream's mom... She'll be involved with them for life."

Us Weekly's source added, "The family is only concerned for Dream and they are disappointed that this could affect Dream's childhood. Dream shouldn't be used as a pawn for money."

As previously reported, Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, is suing Kardashian for alleged assault and battery, domestic violence, harassment, intrusion into private affairs, disclosure of private facts, defamation and distribution of private materials.

Other members of the Kardashian family are listed as defendants, as Chyna claims they blocked her from business opportunities. She subpoenaed Kardashian and his half-sister, Kylie Jenner.

On September 27, Rob filed his own lawsuit against Chyna, claiming alleged assault, battery and vandalism, The Blast reported. In that lawsuit, Kardashian claims Chyna punched him in the face and tried to strangle him in December 2016. He also claims she caused $100,000 in damages to the house he was rending from Jenner.

Chyna and Kardashian were engaged to be married, but called off the wedding in December 2016 after their Rob & Chyna reality show ended. In July, Kardashian fought with Chyna publicly, ranting about her on social media and posting nude photos of her. Chyna got a temporary restraining order against him.

The couple share a daughter, 10-month-old Dream. Last month, they reached a custody agreement and plan to co-parent their daughter.