Kardashians Win Trademark Dispute With Bakery-Grill of Same Name

Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian are flexing their (lawyers’) muscles once again, as they emerged victorious in a trademark battle against a family-owned Armenian bakery in Michigan that they say was cashing in on their reality TV fame.

According to legal documents, the owner of the Kardashian Bakery & Grill filed for an express abandonment of their trademark application on Monday after originally filing to trademark the name of their Detroit-area eatery last year.

The Kardashian sisters quickly opposed the initial filing; The Blast reports that the family of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fame felt the restaurant was capitalizing on their fame and name.

Hratch Kardachian, the founder of the restaurant, told The Blast that he has an agreement in place with the Kardashians, although he did not offer any specifics or answer if the bakery received monetary compensation from the famous family.

Kardachian claims to be a distant relative of the late Robert Kardashian, and said that as far as he’s concerned, “we are family” and there is “no dispute.”

The restaurant will remain open despite the abandonment of the trademark, which marks the end of one of the countless legal battles the Kardashians find themselves embroiled in. But Kim and Khloe can’t breathe a sigh of relief quite yet; they’re still being named alongside Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner in Blac Chyna‘s lawsuit.

Chyna claims that the Kardashian-Jenner family intentionally sabotaged her reality show, Rob & Chyna, after she and Rob Kardashian split up. In the latest development in the lawsuit, PopCulture.com exclusively obtained court documents that claim Chyna was filming for her show’s second season when the family “intentionally interfered” with her E! network contract.

Reportedly, the instances include Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream Kardashian getting “her ears pierced for the first time” and Chyna doing a paid appearance at “1 OAK Nightclub on or around January 9, 2017” in Las Vegas.

The documents state that after Chyna and Rob split, the Kardashians and Jenners named in her suit were reportedly “displeased that [Chyna] had broken up with their brother and son Defendant Rob Kardashian” and allegedly “decided to kill Season Two of Rob & Chyna, in retaliation and used unlawful means to accomplish their goal of killing it.”

Allegedly, around December 2016 through January 2017, the KarJenners spread a series of “false” statements to E! execs that Chyna was only with Rob “for this show,” that “she does not love [him]” and that “their relationship is too fake and destructive.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian