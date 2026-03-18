Karamo Brown Reveals His Health ‘Journey’ in Wake of ‘Queer Eye’ Ending

Karamo Brown may be having a transition period in his career as Queer Eye has come to an end and his NBCUniversal talk show was recently canceled, but his year-long journey of self love may have prepared him for these big changes. In a recent Instagram post, the beloved host revealed he’s married, and that he’s been privately working to better himself.

Posing for photos on a beach, he reflected on his journey. He says he’s in a healthy place.

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“Now that we are married 😉🥰 I need you to know something…For the past year I’ve been on a journey healing myself from the inside & out. 100% sober, eating healthy, working out, meditating and taking classes to learn even more about having healthier relationship with others and myself,” he captioned the post in part. “But I’m not doing this just for me. Im doing this for us. You’ve trusted me for over a decade and I want to make sure I’m living what I’m teaching so I can really be there for you. This is just the beginning. I love you and got you! This is my vow to you… 💍❤️😉”

Brown has been open about his struggles with drugs in the past, revealing in 2019 that learning he

Was a father to a 10-year-old on put him on his initial path to sobriety. “I was using drugs excessively at this point,” he wrote in his memoir, Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope, explaining that he was doing club appearances at the time after his stint on The Real World. One Friday night in 2006, he arrived at his home in Los Angeles “in a sort of stupor because I was depressed and coming down from the drugs I had just done” and discovered an envelope at his doorstep subpoenaing him for $230,000 in back child support for a little boy in Houston whose mother was Brown’s high school friend.

“My family said, ‘Hey, let’s get you on a plane after the weekend,’ and I went on a bender,” he told PEOPLE. When he arrived in Houston and his sister picked him up at the airport, he was still high on cocaine. “She said, ‘You have a child who is potentially going to need you; you have to get your s— together,’ ” Brown recalls in his book. “I stayed in her house under her supervision. I was just so scared that my life was always going to be dark,” Brown admitted to PEOPLE. “I just was scared that I’m going to create another bad situation in my life, but this time it was going to involve an innocent child.”

A paternity test would prove he was the father, and it put everything into perspective. “If it wasn’t for my sister and the time period it took me to meet with the attorney general’s office and to take the paternity and all these other things, I would’ve probably met my son still completely addicted to cocaine,” Brown explained.