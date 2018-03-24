Kanye West Employee Hospitalized After Machine Falls on Him

An employee for Kanye West‘s company suffered a dangerous leg injury while on the job Friday after a machine fell on him.

According to TMZ, the employee’s injury was so bad he needed to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The man is an employee at West’s office at the Calabasas Tech Center. Sources there told TMZ the man was transporting a heavy piece of machinery that is likely used to make West’s Yeezy shoes. The machinery fell over, landing right on the man’s foot.

The employee screamed and was stuck under the machinery for “several minutes” until help arrived. The machine was so heavy it took at least seven people to lift it off the man.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the accident happened after 5 p.m. local time. Witnesses helped lift the machine before first responders arrived. The man was in so much pain that he could not be treated at the scene and was airlifted to the hospital. It is not clear how badly the man was injured.

This is not the only hit West’s business has taken this week. On Wednesday, TMZ reported that a Chinese company filed trademark paperwork to stake a claim to the Yeezy name. West’s company has owned the Yeezy trademark for shoes since 2013, but let the trademark go when it comes to shirts and other clothing items last year.

So, Fujian Baby Network Technology Co. swooped in and trademarked the term “Yeezy Boost.” West did not find out until after his company filed to renew the trademark on other clothing.

West still has the trademark for Yeezy shoes, but he could have to start a legal fight if he wants to get it back for other products. According to PEOPLE, his company did file documents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to stop Fujian.

Last week, Yeezy was also sued by Jordan Outdoor Enterprise, which claims West’s camouflage print is a copy of their Realtree collection. West used the print on his Season 5 clothing line for jackets, sweatshirts and boots. West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, was seen wearing the camouflage print in January.