Kanye West Posts Strange Photo of Topless Kim Kardashian Lookalikes

Kanye West continues to support and draw inspiration from his wife Kim Kardashian West. The 41-year-old rapper shared NSFW images on social media for a campaign for his latest Yeezy collection — including nude Kardashian lookalikes.

On Tuesday, West shared images featuring doppelgängers of his wife in various states of undress, including a full frontal nude shot of a model sporting his “Super Moon Yellow” Adidas Yeezy 500 sneakers. See the NSFW photo here.

The Kardashian lookalike poses next to a blonde model as they both face the camera wearing only socks and West’s latest shoe design. Another shot, done by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz, features their backsides.

One image features two blonde models sitting on the floor with their legs intertwined, bearing a shocking resemblance to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star when she has platinum blonde locks.

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only famous sister featured in the campaign. A Kourtney Kardashian lookalike with long black hair sits on the floor in an oversized sweatshirt and black shorts.

Yeezy fans will recall West’s earlier campaign featuring doppelgängers of his wife; in January, Paris Hilton dressed as Kim Kardashian’s clone for the Yeezy season 6 campaign in a series of photos.

At the time, Hilton wrote “So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign,” while Kardashian called her the “Forever OG.”

Between the new campaign for his latest Yeezy collection and writing and producing multiple new albums for this summer, West has been busy. Earlier this month, he debuted his new album, Ye. He also worked on a collaboration album with Kid Cudi and had his hands in several other hip-hop albums as a producer.

He recently stole the show during the Kardashians’ episode of Celebrity Family Feud last week, trading his signature mean mug for a toothy smile throughout the competition. While the episode was initially meant to be the Kardashian family versus the Hilton family, West brought in his own family after the Hiltons canceled. The game show’s host, Steve Harvey, told Ellen DeGeneres that West is a big fan of the show.

“OK here’s what happened…they were supposed to come and it was just supposed to be Kris, Kim and the girls, Khloe and the girls,” Harvey said. “They were supposed to play against the Paris Hilton family, the Hilton family, so it’s the Hiltons against the Kardashians. The Hiltons canceled, so Kanye, who is a big fan of Family Feud said, ‘I wanna play, I’ve always wanted to play.’ So he brought his family.”

Harvey went on to describe West as one of the best Feud players he’s ever witnessed.

“Kanye was the best Family Feud celebrity panelist we’ve ever had on the show,” he continued. “He loves the show. His people said, ‘Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we’ve been working…’”