Kanye West Keeps Family in the Pink, Swaps Hair Color With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian took to Snapchat on Saturday showing that she’d swapped out her pink hair look for her usual brown hair. But in a fun twist, her husband Kanye West decided to swipe Kardashian’s old look and added pink hues to his dyed blond hair.

West was spotted with his new pink hair during a ski trip in Jackson, Wyoming, where he decided to snap a picture with a fan.

“Yep, this just happened,” Instagram user @Harlowebean wrote. “Ye was a gentleman over the course of our brief convo and was kind enough to let me take this pic. Yes I did use Harlowe as a prop but at least I told him the pic was more for me cause he is legit one of my all time favs. Hopefully she’ll appreciate it when she’s older and is bumping to #collegedropout #graduation #808sandheartbreak #cruelsummer #pablo or my fav #mybeautifuldarktwistedfantasy.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member switched from platinum blonde to pink back in late February, revealing in a blog post it was always something she wanted to try.

“Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink,” Kardashian wrote on her website. “Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it. Since my hair is blond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!”

Kardashian said everybody in the family loved it when she made the switch, including West.

“North absolutely loves it,” Kardashian said. “She was so excited when she woke up to see I had pink hair. Kanye loves it, too. He thinks it’s fun to mix things up.”

Kardashian announced she was switching back to brunette on Friday with an Instagram post, writing, “Gonna miss the pink.”

Kardashian also took to Snapchat, fighting back against critics accusing her of just wearing a wig this whole time.

“If I see one more person say I’m wearing a wig and think that I’m lying…I just don’t get it, like why would I lie about wearing a wig?” she said in a video posted to her Snapchat, tugging on her hair and running her fingers through it to prove her hair was real. “This is my hair, there is no wig. I dyed my hair guys. How is it such a crazy thought? F— outta here with that wig s—.”

Only time will tell if West decides to keep his pink hair around for a while.