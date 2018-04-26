Kanye West Posts Photo Wearing MAGA Hat Amid Apparent Alt-Right Hand Gesture

Kanye West blew fans away on Wednesday when he tweeted a picture of himself in a “Make American Great Again” hat.

West posted a photo on Wednesday afternoon, showing himself with two other men and one whom appears to be making an alt-right hand gesture. The rapper wrote “we got love” over the photo.

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018



Fans were distraught over the post, flooding his tweet with replies saying “delete this.” West didn’t seem bothered by their response. Just a few minutes later, he posted a close up shot of the hat, which sports President Donald Trump’s signature across the brim.

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018



“My MAGA hat is signed,” West wrote along with a string of fire emojis.

West has already had an odd return to Twitter, though he didn’t address his political views so blatantly until Wednesday. When he finally did, he was met with a wave of backlash. He appeared to back pedal at the request of Kim Kardashian, writing “my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018



For his part, President Trump seemed delighted by the high-profile support, retweeting one of West’s tweets and adding “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018



“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” read the post that the president retweeted. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

With all of his pro-Trump rhetoric, many fans suggested that West was trapped in “the sunken place” — a reference to last year’s Get Out. In the movie, an evil scientist is able to hypnotize people of color into a state of traumatized immobility, bending them to her will and ultimately stealing their bodies.

more tweets from the sunken place 😂 pic.twitter.com/nJQdQ2aVKn — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018



West apparently got the reference, but countered by writing that he’s “all the way out the sunken place. And I’m not scared anymore. I’m not scared of the media. I’m not scared of the past and I’m optimistic about the future. This tweet is in love not fear.”

And also I’m all the way out the sunken place. And I’m not scared anymore. I’m not scared of the media. I’m not scared of the past and I’m optimistic about the future. This tweet is in love not fear. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

West first voiced his support for President Trump in 2015, though many of his fans have tried to ignore it. As the Trump campaign gained traction, West announced his intention to run for president himself in 2020, though she soon changed the plan to 2024, implying his hope that President Trump will serve two terms.

West even met with Trump in Trump Tower on Dec. 13, 2016, according to a report by USA Today. He and the then-president-elect discussed “bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculum, and violence in Chicago,” West’s hometown.

West later deleted all of his pro-Trump tweets in February of 2017, admitting that he hadn’t actually voted, though he would have cast his ballot for Trump if he had. Sources close to West told TMZ at the time that he was not pleased with the president’s travel ban on Muslim people, among other executive actions.

However, after a troubled year, West returned to the spotlight this month as pro-Trump as ever.