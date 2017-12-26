Kanye West Stuffs Kim Kardashian’s Christmas With Stocks

Kim Kardashian can take this Christmas gift to the bank!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s husband, rapper Kanye West, surprised his wife with an estimated $200,000 worth of stocks for her in high-profile companies such as The Walt Disney Company, Netflix, Amazon, Apple and Adidas.

Kardashian told her followers about the forward-thinking gift on her Instagram story, telling fans that she first had gotten some smaller trinkets from her hubby before he brought out the big guns.

“Okay, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks,” she said. “But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock.”

The KKW Beauty CEO shared a peek of the stock certificates on social media, revealing that West had purchased her 920 shares of The Walt Disney Company, which is valued at about $100,000.

In the caption, she wrote, “best husband alert!”