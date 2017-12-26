Celebrity

Kanye West Stuffs Kim Kardashian’s Christmas With Stocks

Kim Kardashian can take this Christmas gift to the bank!The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s […]

By

Kim Kardashian can take this Christmas gift to the bank!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s husband, rapper Kanye West, surprised his wife with an estimated $200,000 worth of stocks for her in high-profile companies such as The Walt Disney Company, Netflix, Amazon, Apple and Adidas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian told her followers about the forward-thinking gift on her Instagram story, telling fans that she first had gotten some smaller trinkets from her hubby before he brought out the big guns.

“Okay, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks,” she said. “But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock.”

The KKW Beauty CEO shared a peek of the stock certificates on social media, revealing that West had purchased her 920 shares of The Walt Disney Company, which is valued at about $100,000.

In the caption, she wrote, “best husband alert!”

Her present also included 995 shares of Adidas stock, which had a value of $169.40 per share as of Tuesday afternoon for a total of $168,553. It’s likely West spent about $100,000 for the rest of the stocks, but Kardashian didn’t reveal the exact value of them.

The couple is currently expecting their third child, a baby girl, via a surrogate. They already are parents to 4-year-old North and 2-year-old Saint.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last month, the reality star explained that it was hard for her to give up the control that comes with carrying a child.

“You know, it is really different,” she said. “Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

Photo credit: Getty / Gary Gershoff
Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts