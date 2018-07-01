Kaley Cuoco’s Wedding Dress Revealed on Instagram

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s wedding took over Instagram on Saturday night, and fans there got their first look at the actress’s wedding dress.

Cuoco went all out for the ceremony, wearing a white lace dress with a floral design. She had no veil, but instead wore a long translucent cape that covered her shoulders and trailed behind her. Her friends and family documented every moment of the wedding under the hashtag KCSQUARED, referencing Cuoco and Cook’s shared initials.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cuoco made at least one wardrobe change within the night. One picture, posted by fellow equestrian Kristin Hardin, showed Cuoco apparently wearing her dress from the ceremony without the cape.

“In a crazy world, My beautiful friends found each other and found love, I’m so proud of them,” she wrote.

Later, Cuoco relaxed even further when she opted for a white lace jumpsuit rather than a dress. She posted alongside her new husband with one leg kicking triumphantly in the air, with no billowing skirts to restrict her.

“Ok let’s party!!!” she wrote. The jumpsuit had a plunging neck line that reached nearly down to her navel. She wore pointed white heels beneath the flowing bell-bottom legs, apparently ideal for dancing.

The couple has a mutual passion for equestrian sports and horseback riding in general. It became the prevailing theme of the event for them, with decorations and party favors showing off their favorite activity.

Many celebrities opt for a private, reserved wedding outside of their normal celebrity life, but that was not the case for Cuoco and Cook. The couple seemed to encourage social media use, as guests flooded the Internet with pictures and clips from the event.

Many of Cuoco’s co-stars from The Big Bang Theory were there, including Jim Parsons, who himself chose to hold a secret, private wedding with no phones allowed. Mayim Bialik and Johnny Galecki posed for plenty of pictures on the happy occasion, as did Simon Hedberg.

Many fans wondered whether Galecki would attend the wedding, given his brief off-screen romance with Cuoco. They dated for about two years before splitting for good in 2009. However, they have reportedly been on great terms ever since, with no awkwardness between them. Cuoco discussed their working relationship with reporters from CBS at the time.

“We knew we weren’t destined to be together-that we accepted it and said, ‘Look, if we ever break up, we will be professional,’” she said. “I’m so lucky it was a mutual ending and that we don’t hate each other. We’ve seen that happen on other shows.”