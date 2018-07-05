Kaley Cuoco Undergoes Shoulder Surgery 5 Days After Her Wedding

Before Kaley Cuoco gets to have her honeymoon, the Big Bang Theory star needs to recover from a surgery just five days after her wedding.

On Thursday, Cuoco posted a photo from her hospital bed. She looks miserable, while husband Karl Cook is grinning from ear to ear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery – thank you for all the love and support,” Cuoco, 32, wrote in the caption. “knowing [Cook] I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems. Thank god my hair color is on point.”

A second photo shows Cuoco sleeping on a couch at home with their dog by her side.

Cook also shared a photo of Cuoco looking really unhappy.

“Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow….well [Cuoco] yours is memorable,” Cook joked. He included the hashtag #ShoulderSurgeryHoneymoon, giving a hint of the kind of procedure Cuoco had.

He also shared a video of Cuoco snoring on the drive home.

Cuoco also posted videos on her Instagram Story, showing Cook trying to give her a topknot bun. It did not go as well as she hoped. Later, as they prepared to watch The Greatest Showman, Cuoco made fun of her new husband for “not looking sad enough” for her.

Cuoco and Cook married on June 30 at Cook’s horse ranch near San Diego. It was an intimate wedding, although many of their friends and family posted videos and photos on Instagram. One friend even shared a video of the couple’s first dance to a performance of “The Keeper of the Stars.”

Cook also posted his full vows, in which he said he fell in love with Cuoco the moment they met.

“If you can not tell I have loved you from the very first night we met. Every day since then has been only devoted to you. From waking to midday to night time to sleeping, nothing but who we are together matters.’ I promise to understand you plucking my unibrow comes from a place of love,” Cook told Cuoco.

He continued, “I promise to remove any errant insect that journeys into our home. I promise to love and take care of all our animals no matter what and how many we bring home. From this breathe to my very last… I am yours.”

After her real honeymoon, Cuoco gets back to work on The Big Bang Theory, which returns in the fall.