Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Planned Shoulder Surgery a Year Ago

Just days after her wedding to Karl Cook, actress Kaley Cuoco underwent shoulder surgery, with the timing having some fans convinced that something had happened to warrant a procedure so soon after her big day.

As it turns out, Cuoco had scheduled her surgery one year ago, with The Big Bang Star sharing the news on her Instagram Story on Friday.

“For everyone asking, because everyone’s been so sweet and worried about me, this is a planned surgery I’ve had for over a year,” she explained. “I hurt it over a year ago, did not need immediate surgery. So, I brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding. Right, babe?”

“Just brilliant, hun,” chimed in Cook, who was in the room with Cuoco.

“I knew I’d have a babysitter,” Cuoco joked.

“No horsies for a minute,” she added. “But time to lay low and hopefully not kill this guy [Cook], or him kill me. Thanks for the love!”

The actress shared that she’s currently “in a pretty big cast,” and that her recovery will take around four to six weeks.

In the meantime, Cook is acting as her hairstylist, with Cuoco sharing a video of the equestrian attempting to style her hair after requesting a top-knot on Friday.

“I’m pretty much a professional stylist now,” Cook joked in one clip, with Cuoco mouthing “No” to the camera. She later shared the results of his efforts with her followers.

Cuoco originally shared the news of her surgery on Thursday, posting a snap of herself and Cook in what seems to be a hospital, with Cook smiling as he snaps a selfie with his wife, who does not look thrilled.

“When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy [laugh out loud] on the road to recovery – thank you for all the love and support!” Cuoco wrote. “Knowing [Karl Cook] I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems. thank god my hair color is on point.”

Cook did indeed post some hilarious gems, including a video of his wife dozing off in a car.

“[Kaley Cuoco] snoring like a distressed walrus. I love you so much honey but wow!” he wrote, adding the hashtag, “shoulder surgery honeymoon.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @normancook