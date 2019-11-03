Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Divorce Rumors Bubble up, But Here’s the Truth

Anyone who follows former The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco on Instagram can see how much in love she and husband Karl Cook are. However, that is not enough to stop tabloids from drumming up headlines about how the two are on the verge of divorce. Of course, that is not true.

Life & Style recently published a report, claiming “it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see” how poorly the marriage is going, citing Cuoco’s recent comment that they do not always live in the same home together. However, a source close to Cuoco told Gossip Cop this report was totally false. In fact, Cuoco herself appeared to shut down the rumors by posting a cute new photo of the couple together embracing on Sunday morning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“One of the reasons why Kaley doesn’t live with Karl is because they clash over just about everything,” an alleged source told Life & Style. “They have very different personalities.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) on Nov 3, 2019 at 8:36am PST

The source claimed their friends “fear it’s only a matter of time before they divorce.”

The shred of truth used as the foundation of Life & Style‘s report comes from an Oct. 7 interview Cuoco did with Extra. The Wedding Ringer star explained the two are not living together because they are building their dream house.

“Life is about balance,” Cuoco explained. “It’s great — we are building our dream house, so we’re gonna be in our home together very soon. But as of now, it’s worked out fine for us. I have no problem with it.”

Cuoco and Cook both share a love of animals, which was on display at their wedding last year. Cook is a professional equestrian.

“He had a big win recently,” Cuoco told Extra last month. “We were so excited! He had a really good show year; we are thrilled for him. This sport is very up and down — there are a lot of high highs and a lot low lows, so when it’s going well, you have to really grab it.”

Cuoco and Cook celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June. In August, she told E! News the two have a “very unconventional marriage.”

“You know, we’re not together every single day and I think, personally, it’s important, it works well for us,” she revealed at the time. “If we want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other. It just makes life really fun.”

Cuoco finished playing Penny on The Big Bang Theory after 12 seasons earlier this year. Her next TV project is voicing the title character in DC Universe’s upcoming Harley Quinn animated series. She also signed on to star in The Flight Attendant, which will be available on WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. The series is based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel.

“I have an amazing group of people behind me making this all possible, and my gratitude is ENDLESS!” she wrote on Instagram to celebrate in July. “If I’ve learned anything in my 25+ years in this business is trust your gut, surround yourself with an incredible team & trust them, be authentic, and stay loyal always. You never know what can happen.”

Photo credit: Getty Images