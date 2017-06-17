Kaley Cuoco Debuts New Sherbet Hair

Summer is that fun time of year when you’re free of responsibilities and can experiment with new looks. Well, if you happen to be Kaley Cuoco anyway, and that’s just what she’s done.

A post shared by @normancook on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Since she’s on break from her busy Big Bang Theory shooting schedule, which requires a more traditional look, Kaley has decided to throw some color in her locks and rock a “sherbet” look.

If you’re not familiar with the sherbet hair trend, it’s described as being hair color that “mimics the bright tie-dye hues” that you would find in sherbet style ice cream treat.

While most people would likely think of orange or red when they hear sherbet, Kaley has opted to go with purple and blue. She certainly dons it well.

She might be taking advantage of her time off to change up her look, but it seems unlikely that she’d slack off on her workout routine.

You see, Cuoco is a fitness fanatic. One thing she really loves to do is show off her fitness outfits whenever she’s working out.

The mainstay of her workout gear is Gold Sheep Clothing, something near and dear to her heart.

Gold Sheep is a clothing company she partnered with to create the Paw Works line, which is a line of workout apparel with dog related garment prints that supports the Paw Works nonprofit animal rescue organization

Paw Works is described as giving “abandoned animals a second chance at life.”

Additionally, “In just two years, Paw Works has saved close to 2,000 abandoned dogs and cats in Southern California and placed them in permanent, loving homes. The organization also addresses animal overpopulation at its source by providing free spaying, neutering, vaccines and microchipping to pets in underserved communities.”

Maybe now that she’s changed her hair color, she can have some workout gear made up that matches!