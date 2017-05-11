Kaley Cuoco Shares ‘Very Special’ Behind-The-Scenes Photo With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Crowd

Kaley Cuoco shared a special behind-the-scenes snap on Wednesday evening to show how much she and her co-star, Johnny Galecki, appreciate all the support from the fans of their beloved CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

The 31-year-old actress shared the photo with the caption: "In honor of tomorrow nights @bigbangtheory_cbs season 10 finale episode, here is a very special #bts of @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and I having a little chat with the audience, which we have done, almost every show night for many many years. It's a very special thing we do that means a lot to the audience but also means a lot to us...we owe the fans a big thank you for 10 seasons of support...can't wait to give you two more!"

The picture shows Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki standing near the railing in front of the crowded audience section in attendance to watch the filming of an episode. Apparently, Galecki was telling a funny story as the audience and Cuoco were all looking at him and laughing.

Up Next: Kaley Cuoco Sings Big Bang Theory Theme Song, And Absolutely Nails It

When the Wedding Ringer star isn't sharing behind-the-scenes snaps from the set of Big Bang Theory, she is spending a significant amount of time with her beau, Karl Cook. This past weekend, the lovebirds went on a special date in New York City and Cuoco shared a photo from the romantic evening.

She posted the snap with the caption: "Guys I never do this BUT @mrtankcook took me to an incredible dinner @paowallanyc with esteemed chef @floydcardoz...one of the best meals I have ever had, the ambience was a dream, the chef was incredible and the company wasn't so bad either."

More: Kaley Cuoco Reveals Date Details With 'Daredevil' Boyfriend Karl Cook

[H/T Instagram: Kaley Cuoco, CBS]