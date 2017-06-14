Jwoww Shares Adorable Childhood Throwback Pic

Reality show personality Jennifer “Jwoww” Farley is still super active on social media, and her latest Instagram post shows her like you’ve never seen her before.

Flower girl vibes. Clearly I was thrilled for the couple aka my parents 😂😂😂🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

In the photo shared on Sunday evening, Jwoww is seen way back when she was a kid, far before she made her Jersey Shore debut and became a fitness enthusiast. She’s dressed up in a white flower girl gown for a wedding, but not just any wedding.

Jwoww got to be the flower girl in her own parents’ wedding, but, based on the photo, she wasn’t too pleased with the event. She’s seen moping in a blue chair outside with a flower crown on and basket of flowers by her side.

“Flower girl vibes. Clearly I was thrilled for the couple aka my parents,” she captioned the photo.

The 31-year-old former MTV reality star doesn’t share throwback photos that often, especially of herself as a kid. She’s much more focused on her own children.

Jwoww and her husband, Roger Matthews, have two children together: daughter Meilani and son Greyson. The proud mama regularly posts about her adorable kids on her Instagram and features them in her web series.

Morning A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

The mother-of-two hosts several web-based shows. Alongside Jersey Shore co-star Snooki, she hosts #MomsWithAttitude, a program where the two do beauty videos and Pinterest-esc DIY projects with their kids.

Her and her husband also star in Jenni and Roger: Domesticated, which gives viewers a look into the family’s home life.

Aside from YouTube clips, she also is known for her steamy fitness photos and videos she shares on Instagram.