Jennifer 'JWoww' Farley Weighs in on Chester Bennington’s Suicide With Bold Post

Jersey Shore alum Jennifer Farley, aka JWoww, is sharing her thoughts on the passing of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington. The 31-year-old reality star took to Instagram over the weekend to express her sadness for the loss of her "favorite singer."

My favorite band. My favorite singer. You got me through some of my toughest times with your music. I wish someone got you through yours. #RIPchester #linkinpark A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

The mother of two shared a photo of the "In The End" vocalist with the caption, "My favorite band. My favorite singer. You got me through some of my toughest times with your music. I wish someone got you through yours. #RIPchester #linkinpark."

Bennington was found dead last Thursday in his Palos Verdes Estates home. The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed that the Grammy-winning singer killed himself by hanging.

When the news of Bennington's death surfaced, it was clear to see that fans across the world felt the same sadness about the late singer that Farley did.

