Jennifer 'JWoww' Farley Weighs in on Chester Bennington’s Suicide With Bold Post

By Hunter Miller

Jersey Shore alum Jennifer Farley, aka JWoww, is sharing her thoughts on the passing of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington. The 31-year-old reality star took to Instagram over the weekend to express her sadness for the loss of her "favorite singer."

The mother of two shared a photo of the "In The End" vocalist with the caption, "My favorite band. My favorite singer. You got me through some of my toughest times with your music. I wish someone got you through yours. #RIPchester #linkinpark."

Bennington was found dead last Thursday in his Palos Verdes Estates home. The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed that the Grammy-winning singer killed himself by hanging.

When the news of Bennington's death surfaced, it was clear to see that fans across the world felt the same sadness about the late singer that Farley did.

A number of other celebrities have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the passing of the "Numb" hitmaker. Keep scrolling to see more celebrity reactions to Bennington's death.

Rob Thomas and OneRepublic

Bennington's death had a ripple effect across the entertainment community. A slew of singers, actors and other stars have expressed how impactful the father of six was as both a musician and a friend.

"Smooth" singer Rob Thomas shared his thoughts by posting one of Linkin Park's hit songs as his "song of the day."

Pop-rock group OneRepublic paid tribute to Bennington by pleading with their fan base to seek professional help if they are contemplating suicide.

"Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART," the band's tweet read. "Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us."

Jimmy Kimmel and Imagine Dragons

Jimmy Kimmel remembered Bennington fondly by writing that the singer was "one of the kindest men I've had on my show."

Grammy-winning band, Imagine Dragons, was rendered speechless by the tragic news.

Aaron Carter, Arejay Hale and Jeffree Star

Aaron Carter offered his condolences and prayers to the Bennington family and their friends.

Arejay Hale, Halestorm band member, offered his support to the band's families.

Makeup guru and musician Jeffree Star penned a tweet in which he said he was "heartbroken" to hear the news.

Bennington is survived by his wife of 11 years, Talinda Bentley, and their six children.

If you or someone you know needs help and is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

