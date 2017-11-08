Jennifer 'JWoww' Farley Weighs in on Chester Bennington’s Suicide With Bold Post
Jersey Shore alum Jennifer Farley, aka JWoww, is sharing her thoughts on the passing of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington. The 31-year-old reality star took to Instagram over the weekend to express her sadness for the loss of her "favorite singer."
The mother of two shared a photo of the "In The End" vocalist with the caption, "My favorite band. My favorite singer. You got me through some of my toughest times with your music. I wish someone got you through yours. #RIPchester #linkinpark."
Bennington was found dead last Thursday in his Palos Verdes Estates home. The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed that the Grammy-winning singer killed himself by hanging.
When the news of Bennington's death surfaced, it was clear to see that fans across the world felt the same sadness about the late singer that Farley did.
A number of other celebrities have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the passing of the "Numb" hitmaker. Keep scrolling to see more celebrity reactions to Bennington's death.
Rob Thomas and OneRepublic
Bennington's death had a ripple effect across the entertainment community. A slew of singers, actors and other stars have expressed how impactful the father of six was as both a musician and a friend.
"Smooth" singer Rob Thomas shared his thoughts by posting one of Linkin Park's hit songs as his "song of the day."
song of the day: NUMB - LINKIN PARK pic.twitter.com/7itrfa0Sz6— Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) July 20, 2017
Pop-rock group OneRepublic paid tribute to Bennington by pleading with their fan base to seek professional help if they are contemplating suicide.
"Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART," the band's tweet read. "Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us."
Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us ?— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017
Chester had 6 kids. If anyone out there thinks the world is better without you. You are so unspeakably wrong on every level. Get help plz— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017
Jimmy Kimmel and Imagine Dragons
Jimmy Kimmel remembered Bennington fondly by writing that the singer was "one of the kindest men I've had on my show."
Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly.— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017
Grammy-winning band, Imagine Dragons, was rendered speechless by the tragic news.
no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington.— Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017
Aaron Carter, Arejay Hale and Jeffree Star
Aaron Carter offered his condolences and prayers to the Bennington family and their friends.
Absolutely heart wrenching! Prayers to @ChesterBe family and friends. #bekindtooneanother #onelove https://t.co/Qijugmt4so— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 20, 2017
Arejay Hale, Halestorm band member, offered his support to the band's families.
OMFG I just heard the horrible news about Chester Bennington, how awful! My heart goes to the LP families, I was shocked to hear this today!— AREJAY HALE (@AREJAYHALE) July 20, 2017
Makeup guru and musician Jeffree Star penned a tweet in which he said he was "heartbroken" to hear the news.
I'm so heartbroken to hear about Chester Bennington. We lost another legend =( #RIP— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 20, 2017
Bennington is survived by his wife of 11 years, Talinda Bentley, and their six children.
If you or someone you know needs help and is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).prev