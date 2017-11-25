Justin Timberlake Works off Thanksgiving Dinner With Help From Son Silas

Justin Timberlake has to work off his Thanksgiving pounds before February, when he performs the Super Bowl half-time show. He’s getting some extra help from his two-year-old son, Silas Randall.

On Saturday, Timberlake posted a video of himself doing push-ups with Silas laying on his back. The video was taken by his wife, actress Jessica Biel.

“Shaking off those leftovers like… Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving,” the “Suit & Tie” singer wrote on Instagram.

Biel posted more photos of the Timberlake family getting prepared for Thanksgiving on her own Instagram page. First, she shared a collage of photos of pies. Next up was a video of Timberlake torching a pumpkin meringue pie. “Thanksgiving is lit thanks to that #dadlife,” the Sinner actress wrote.

“No big deal, just torching Thanksgiving meringue,” Biel says in the clip.

“Thanksgiving dad life,” Timberlake added, complimenting his own work. “OK, I think that’s good.”

Timberlake and Biel married in 2012, and Silas is their only child so far. Considering both are still busy stars, they’ve found it tough to spend time with Silas between work.

“It’s hard — trying to find a balance between work and family and just being an independent human,” Biel told Live! With Kelly & Ryan in August. “You’re stretched thin everywhere, and it’s been amazing creatively but really hard. I think every working parent must feel the same.”

Timberlake will be the Super Bowl halftime show performer on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. He will be the first performer to appear in three Super Bowl halftime shows, following his appearance in 2002 with NSYNC and his infamous 2004 performance with Janet Jackson.