Super Bowl Halftime Schedule: See the Primer for Justin Timberlake’s Show

Justin Timberlake is set to headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show on Feb. 4, and the star is sure to pull out all the stops for his big moment.

While the singer is keeping mum about any details surrounding his performance, the speculation has been rampant, although nothing is likely to be confirmed until Timberlake takes the stage. Still, we can guess as to what the star might have up his sleeve, as he has a nearly two decades-long career to draw from.

Read on for possible answers to pressing questions like:

What songs will he perform?

Since Timberlake’s new album, Man of the Woods, will be released on Feb. 2, expect him to perform at least one track from the set — likely lead single “Filthy” — to put his new music in viewers’ minds. That being said, the Super Bowl is an opportunity for an artist to show off the best of their catalog, something previous headliners like Katy Perry and Beyoncé have taken full advantage of. Therefore, look out for some of Timberlake’s biggest hits, which could include numbers like “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” “Rock Your Body,” “Suit & Tie” and “SexyBack.”

Will he bring out a special guest?

While many fans are likely hoping for an *NSYNC reunion, band member Joey Fatone seemed to shut that rumor down during a recent chat with TMZ.

“If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now,” he said. “So obviously, there’s your proof.”

As fans know, Timberlake has worked with his fair share of collaborators in the past, including JAY-Z, Madonna and Timbaland. He also has a song with country artist Chris Stapleton on his upcoming album, so there are plenty of people to choose from should Timberlake decide to invite another performer onto the stage. He could also choose someone he’s never worked with before, opening the pool up to pretty much anyone.

It’s also possible that Timberlake will follow in the footsteps of last year’s performer, Lady Gaga, who opted to perform her entire halftime show solo.

Will the show be family friendly?

Many will remember Timberlake’s 2004 Super Bowl performance, in which he inadvertently exposed fellow performer Janet Jackson’s nipple-shield covered breast. The moment instantly became an infamous one, resulting in complaints, an investigation and fines, although those were later reversed.

As a result, Timberlake’s upcoming performance is likely to be highly scrutinized, and he was even asked by the Parents Television Council in a letter released Tuesday to keep the show family friendly.

“As we approach this Sunday’s Super Bowl LII and its halftime show during which you’ll be performing, we ask you to keep the halftime show friendly and safe for the children watching, and who may be hoping to emulate you one day,” the group said in the letter.

Super Bowl LII airs on NBC at 5:30 ET on Sunday, Feb. 4.

