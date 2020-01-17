Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Spotted out Together for First Time Since Alisha Wainwright Hand-Holding Drama

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were photographed together for the first time since the Alisha Wainwright hand-holding drama. Photos showed the married celebrity power couple having dinner at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The dinner lasted three hours, and one onlooker told The Sun it looked like “all was forgiven.”

“It seemed like all was forgiven – for sure,” the onlooker told The Sun, which published the new photos. “Justin seemed to be intently focused on conversation with Jessica. He was extra attentive, rubbing her shoulders and leaning in to her.”

“There was a couple of times when it seemed the conversation was a bit tense with both looking deep in thought,” the onlooker continued. “But the two ate off of each other’s plates as they engaged in conversation. Then they left the hotel arm in arm after what looked to be a fun dinner date.”

In November, Timberlake and Wainwright were seen in New Orleans together, where they were making the upcoming movie Palmer together. Photos published by The Sun appeared to show Wainwright and Timberlake holding hands under the table. Wainwright’s hand was also on Timberlake’s leg in another picture.

On Dec. 4, Timberlake surprisingly responded to the gossip and published a lengthy apology on his Instagram page.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” Timberlake wrote. “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

“This was not that,” the singer continued. “I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

Since the apology was published, Timberlake has managed to stay out of the public eye. One source told Us Weekly it was Biel’s idea for him to make a public apology so fans would know they are “still united.”

“Jessica encouraged Justin to put out his statement on Instagram because she felt embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability,” the source said at the time.

Last week, another source told Us Weekly that Biel is still “bothered” by the drama.

“Jessica gets bothered when Justin seems like he’s on his phone for too long and she still has her suspicions, but he is insisting that nothing happened and has been telling her that she has zero reason not to trust him,” the source said.

“She has made it known that she is not happy with him drinking too much and for acting the way that he did,” the source continued. “He knows he messed up and has been on his best behavior.”

Timberlake, 38, and Biel, 37, married in 2012. They are parents to 4-year-old son Silas. Biel now stars in Facebook’s Limetown, and remains an executive producer on USA Network’s The Sinner after starring in the show’s first season.

