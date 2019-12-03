Justin Timberlake Holding Hands With Alisha Wainwright Is ‘Just Wrong,’ ‘DWTS’ Alum Jana Kramer Says

Last week, news broke that Justin Timberlake was seen holding hands and getting close with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, despite being married to Jessica Biel, and now celebrities and fans alike are starting to weigh in with their thoughts, including Dancing with the Stars alum Jana Kramer. While speaking with her husband Mike Caussin and guest co-host Sara Cusick on her “Whine Down” podcast, the entire incident was “just wrong.”

“It’s just wrong,” she said. “It’s just — because again, you’re putting yourself in a bad situation of basically like, hey, you’re inviting the next step if there’s a next step.”

However, Kramer, also known for her role on One Tree Hill, did admit that in the past, prior to her marriage, she had held hands with other people who she was not dating or romantically involved with but she did clarify that she has since “learned” that that type of behavior is unwarranted given the fact that the star is a married man.

However, her NFL husband defended the *NSYNC band member saying, “Just seeing how drunk he was, who knows what was being said? Who knows the story? All I’m saying is that there’s a little bit of room somewhere in there for that.”

However, his other half did not agree saying, “I would slaughter you if your hands were on someone else.”

Since it all went down, insiders have come forward explaining that it was nothing more than innocent and that the two are like “brother and sister.”

“Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha,” a source told Us Weekly. “The whole cast is shooting out there and likes to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

A second source told the outlet that Wainwright is actually currently dating someone, saying, “They are like brother and sister. They are definitely not hooking up. She has been dating an actor who lives in LA.”

Her dad is also coming to her defense saying he’s made nothing of it.

“It’s all just speculation,” he told The Daily Mail. “She is in New Orleans doing some work, that is all. They are working on a movie together. I have seen it all over the news. I did not make anything of it, really. I am a music producer, so I am used to all the hoopla. This is the business we are in. This is how it goes.”

While he doesn’t believe there’s more to their relationship, he didn’t really specify anything else regarding her personal love life either.

“I cannot be telling you whether or not she is in a relationship or things like that,” he said. “She is a young lady. 30 years old, she is living her life and doing what she has gotta do.”