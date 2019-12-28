Justin Timberlake Reportedly ‘Has a Lot of Work to Do’ for Jessica Biel Following Alisha Wainwright Scandal

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are not completely out of the woods following the Alisha Wainwright hand-holding scandal. While the singer and actor openly apologized to his wife following controversy surrounding photos of himself getting cozy with his Palmer co-star in New Orleans, a new report claims the celebrity duo have much to discuss before moving past the drama.

Timberlake and Wainwright were seen holding hands and getting cozy at a New Orleans bar during a cast outing in November. A new source told press he and Biel are still managing the fallout of the controversy on their relationship.

“Jessica does feel she and Justin need to talk more about what happened,” one source told InTouch earlier this week. “She felt so betrayed when she saw the photos. He has a lot of work to do to make it up to Jessica.”

Despite the drama, the couple was determined to spending a pleasant holiday season alongside 4-year-old son Silas.

“Jessica doesn’t want to break up her family, but there’s a lot more to think about,” the insider told the publication.

Overall, Biel and Timberlake reportedly hope to move on during the holiday season as the “SexyBack” performer puts his family first.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that Justin pretty much ruined this holiday for Jessica with his indiscretion in New Orleans, but they’re coming together for their son’s sake,” another insider told the outlet. “They’re not going to ruin Christmas for Silas, that’s their number one priority.”

Timberlake has been easing his way back into public life since the scandal. He posted a new photo on his Instagram Dec. 19 featuring himself in the studio working on some new music.

“Back at it,” he wrote in the caption of the photo, with fans and famous faces sending well wishes his way.

“Sending good vibes bro, I hope all is well!” One fan commented.

He recently posted a lengthy statement, about a month after the photos first surfaced online, apologizing to Biel and Silas for his behavior and subsequent controversy.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he said at the time “A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.” Justin admitted he “drank way too much” and was embarrassed about his actions.

Biel has posted on social media and been seen in public, though she has not publicly reacted to the scandal.