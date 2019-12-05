Justin Timberlake Fans Rebuke Apology Detailing How ‘Nothing Happened’ With Co-Star Alisha Wainwright

Justin Timberlake fans are taking his words that “nothing happened” between himself and his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright with a grain of salt. After the actor broke his silence on the drama Wednesday night, fans slammed him in the comments section for seemingly downplaying what had occurred at that New Orleans bar, where Timberlake and Wainwright were photographed holding hands.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” Timberlake’s apology began, later admitting he should have “known better” as it wasn’t an example he wanted to set for his 4-year-old son. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

While some fans were quick to brush past the incident and give Timberlake a pass, many more were angered he was choosing to make it seem as though nothing had occurred between himself and his co-star, despite photographic evidence that suggests otherwise.

“‘Nothing happened’ is a lie,” one fan responded. “Holding hands and letting someone other than your partner put their hand on your thigh without asking them not to? That’s something. Something happened and you failed your wife. I hope she has good support right now.”

“‘Nothing happened’ how disrespectful to your wife and your family,” another slammed the apology. “You were caught, own it. Was it worth it? You could lose your relationship with your wife and child. They deserve better. I hope they can heal from this.”

“I’m sorry but….. you have one of THE most gorgeous women in the world, that is smart, funny and super talented and you have a ‘lapse in judgement,’” another commented. “You should have thought about your judgement when you were gawking at your co-star, or when she draped her hand on your leg, or when you leaned over laughing whilst staring into her eyes, or when you interlocked your hand in hers.”

“My heart breaks for your WIFE. I’m personally disgusted by your behavior. And if you acted like that in public, what’s really been going on behind closed doors? I don’t buy it that it was the first time,” the commenter continued. “That type of physical contact that was put on display in public, is something that happens only after other physical contact has been breached. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

“‘Nothing happened” is such BS. You are apologizing only because you got caught! If photos didn’t release, you would not be apologizing to anyone about this!’” another user interjected.

At this time, Jessica Biel, Timberlake’s wife of nearly eight years, has not responded to the ordeal, and while several sources have claimed that “their marriage will survive,” they have also suggested that the incident has taken a toll on their relationship, one source claiming that Biel is “really humiliated her and she’s sick to her stomach about the whole incident.”