Justin Timberlake’s ‘Drunk’ Sighting With Alisha Wainwright Brings to Light Past Cheating, Betrayal Claims

The recent photos of Justin Timberlake and his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright holding hands while at a bar in New Orleans have taken over the entertainment news cycle this week, as Timberlake has been married — seemingly happily — to Jessica Biel since 2012. While some Timberlake fans were shocked to see the PDA-packed photos of Timberlake and Wainwright from Saturday (as well as the video, in which Timberlake appeared to be intoxicated), others remembered an infidelity rumor on Timberlake’s part from years prior as recently shared by entertainment columnist, Lainey Lui.

In fact, that particular rumor — of Timberlake cheating on Biel with actress Olivia Munn in 2010 — preceded a brief breakup between Timberlake and Biel in 2011. Though Timberlake’s representative vehemently denied the cheating report, it still made headlines and even a few Us Weekly covers for months on end.

The report claimed that Timberlake met Munn in September 2010 while Timberlake was promoting his movie The Social Network, that he told her he was single (though he wasn’t yet), and that they had a three-day affair.

Timberlake denied the rumor, but by March 2011, he and Biel were broken up with his representatives saying that the pair “mutually have decided to part ways.” A few months later, Timberlake opened up about the breakup in an interview with Vanity Fair in June 2011.

“I would rather not talk about her [Biel], because it’s hurtful for me,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that even though you make the effort to say something, which I tried on for size, people do what they want to do.”

He continued, “I don’t want to say much more, because I have to protect things that are dear to me — for instance, her. She is the singlehandedly most significant person in my life. In my 30 years, she is the most special person, OK? So I protect it, and until somebody shows me what would be more fulfilling at this point, that’s what I have to do.”

When asked if he wanted to get married, he said, “I don’t know. If that’s what it takes for two people to make it official, then yeah, but I think that my generation looks at marriage differently.”

Upon the inquiry of whether he wanted a family, he responded after a beat: “I do. And as little as six months ago I wouldn’t have even thought about that, but now it feels like a closer planet orbiting around.”

A month after that Vanity Fair interview, he and Biel were back together, and by the end of the year, engaged. They married in Italy in October 2012 and welcomed son Silas in April 2015.

Neither Biel nor Timberlake have commented publicly on the photos of him and Wainwright — which show them holding hands under a table and Wainwright resting her hand on his thigh — although Wainwright’s representative told PEOPLE that “there is no validity” to the speculation surrounding them.