Justin Theroux Recreates ‘Lady and the Tramp’ Spaghetti Scene With His Dog

Justin Theroux celebrated the premiere of Disney+’s Lady and the Tramp with his pup Kuma, who not only made an appearance in the new live-action film, but attended the premiere alongside Theroux who voices the character of Tramp. The night was quite romantic and fun telling by the pictures. The two first started at the red carpet before enjoying the film where he and his pit bull enjoyed the movie in lounge seats. Following the the night of entertainment, they shared a plate of spaghetti together, just like in the famous scene.

“I think it’s one of the greatest love stories that’s ever been told,” actress Tessa Thompson who voices Lady told Good Morning America. “It was the first time I thought about romantic love and the spaghetti scene, it occupies a big space in my heart.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s very ahead of its time,” Theroux added.

The popular, modern version of the nearly six-decade old original film, will come out Nov. 12 exclusively on the new streaming platform, Disney+.

Theroux, who is an animal lover, recently had to say goodbye to he and ex Jennifer Aniston‘s dog Dolly. “Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A, laid down her sword and shield,” he started in a statement on social media. “She was surrounded by her entire family. ‘The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog — faithful and true, even in death.’ – George Vest.”

“Rest in peace Dolly #adoptdontshop #rescuedog,” he added.

The two who split back in 2017, reunited to give their sweet pup a proper funeral service. When the pair parted ways, they released a statement together stating that they “were two best friends” who decided to go their separate ways “but look forward to continuing” their “cherished friendship.”

Following their divorce, the actress came to her defense after fans accused the 50-year-old of not being able to keep a man.

“First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken,” she stated. “And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally. There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m suppose to do?”

The actress’ new series The Morning Show recently premiered on Apple TV+.