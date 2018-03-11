Justin Theroux Did Not Cheat on Jennifer Aniston Despite Tabloid Reports

A new rumor popped up from British tabloid The Star this week alleging that the cause of Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston‘s split was due to Theroux cheating on the Friends actress with Canadian model and artist Petra Collins.

However, a rep for Collins reached out to the news site Gossip Cop, who debunked the rumor as “definitely not true.“

Videos by PopCulture.com

The original report claimed an insider told The Star, “Justin and Petra have been carrying on for some time. He insists that they’re just ‘friends,’ but he seems obsessed with her, and Jen isn’t buying it.”

Theroux and Aniston announced their split back in February, and since then a boatload of speculation stories have come out giving reasons as to why the break-up happened, from Theroux hugging Naomi Watts just a little too long at a public event, to Aniston hating the apartment Theroux was having them live in whenever they were in New York.

A source told Entertainment Tonight in the days after the split that Aniston isn’t looking for another relationship in the near future.

“She won’t fall in love anytime soon,” the source said. “All her friends are around her. That is the best supportive group.”

“She hates the rumor mills and has been on an uptick with projects,” the source continued. “Jennifer still cares about her image. She’s working very hard on her career.”

Meanwhile, Theroux was rumored to be attached to The Newsroom actress Olivia Munn. But Munn emphatically shot down those rumors with a series of social media posts on Friday. The statement started with the screen capture of a conversation between her and her rep.

“In Touch is preparing a story about Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux,” the rep wrote. “Sources tell In Touch Olivia and Justin are growing close together and they are heading towards a romance.”

“Oh my God. That is so stupid,” Munn wrote in response, followed by a message for her followers.

“Since they said they’re running that story even if we said it’s 100 million percent not true, I thought I’d just let you guys know on my own that it’s not,” Munn wrote. “Dear Tabloids, Please stop matching me with my friends’ exes. No disrespect to people who do date their friends’ exes, that’s just not my style. [K, thanks bye]!”