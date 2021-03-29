Justin Bieber's Mom Has Hilarious Reaction to His Latest Tattoo

✖

Justin Bieber's mom is questioning her son's choice to add another tattoo to his extensive collection. The "Holy" singer showed off his latest body art on Instagram Saturday, a peach on his neck in honor of his new song "Peaches," inked by tattoo artist Dr. Woo. Captioning his big reveal with a peach and a pencil emoji, tagging Dr. Woo, Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, clearly had her own thoughts about the new addition, commenting alongside a frowning emoji, "Don’t you have enough yet?"

Bieber shared his intention to get a new tattoo commemorating his new album, Justice, during an interview with Sirius XM's The Morning Mash Up last week, saying he likely would get a little peach because of his favorite song on the record. The hitmaker has tattoos almost all over his body but shared during that interview that he "promised" himself he wouldn't get any ink on his hands, so he considers those off-limits. "Something about just being able to wear a suit and not having tattoos on my hands, I don't know," he explained. "But that's really one of my only places left [to get tattooed], or my feet or my legs."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Earlier this month, Bieber shared with Vogue some of the meanings behind his tattoos. "The bear, which I got in New Zealand, represents rest," he shared of the ink on his right shoulder. "As tough and resilient as a bear is, it always hibernates, which is so important. We as humans go, go, and go without resting and it can leave us exhausted and drained." The lion on his chest represents "having a heart of a lion" and "being bold, courageous, strong," while the bird inked on his neck by Dr. Woo reminds him of a valuable lesson. "It's a reminder to use the gifts God has given me and give it all I have—to fly above all of the bulls—," he told the outlet.

Bieber dove into his tattoos even more during his YouTube special Justin Bieber: Next Chapter. "I think the thorns symbolize the rough spots in my life. The flower is such a representation of beauty," Bieber said of the roses he had inked on his neck back in September. "I think I'm done on my neck. That's a [wife Hailey Bieber] request." He continued that because his back is "still pretty open," he was thinking of getting portraits of his future children there.