Justin Bieber Seen Breaking Down in Tears in Wake of Selena Gomez Hospitalization

Justin Bieber was seen in tears with Hailey Baldwin Thursday, the day after his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez was hospitalized.

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, were seen leaving their pastor’s home, reports PEOPLE. Paparazzi cameras caught Bieber with his head in his hand and crying. This led fans to wonder how the pop star has taken the news of Gomez’s latest health struggles.

“Justin will always care about Selena,” a source close to Bieber told PEOPLE. “It’s hard for him to hear that she isn’t doing well. They have both had their separate struggles over the years and Justin was always very sympathetic to Selena’s. He wants the best for Selena. He wants her to be happy and healthy.”

Another source told E! News that Bieber is no longer in contact with Gomez, but does follow what happens to her in the news.

“Justin and Selena are not in touch, but him hearing the news about Selena definitely upsets him,” the source said. “He feels sad and remorse for Selena and knows how it is to go through a difficult time. Justin also feels guilty. He wants to help everyone. He truly wants Selena to be happy, and it’s upsetting to know she’s battling health issues.”

The source added that life has been “overwhelming” for Bieber since he and Baldwin married last month, and he is “not good at handling his emotions.”

“He’s been very emotional, but he always means well and is coming from a good place,” the source said, later adding that Bieber still “battles his own issues from time to time.”

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Gomez, 26, was reportedly hospitalized twice in the past two weeks. The first incident reportedly happened late last month, when Gomez became emotional over a “low white blood cell count” related to her kidney transplant. After she was admitted to the hospital a second time, Gomez tried to leave, but doctors refused to let her go. TMZ‘s sources said Gomez had a “meltdown” and another source called it an “emotional breakdown.”

TMZ reported that Gomez is staying at a psychiatric facility on the East Coast.

On Thursday, it was reported that Gomez is “listening to the doctors and staying healthy.”

Just a few days before reports of her hospitalization surfaced, Gomez announced another break from social media.

“Update: taking a social media break. Again,” Gomez wrote on Sept. 23. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

Gomez and Bieber dated off and on for years and briefly rekindled their relationship in March. It did not last that long though, and Bieber revived his other on-and-off again relationship with Baldwin. Beiber proposed to Baldwin in the Bahamas in July and the two officially married in September.

