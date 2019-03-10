Justin Bieber Reveals He’s ‘Struggling a Lot’ Amid Battle With Depression

Justin Bieber opened up about his own battle with depression in an emotional Instagram post Sunday, in which he asked fans to pray for him.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” Bieber wrote, alongside a black and white photo of himself praying with two other people. “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.”

Bieber continued, “I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and [your] prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”

The post comes a month after Bieber discussed his personal struggles in Vogue Magazine for his first major interview since marrying Hailey Baldwin.

“I got really depressed on tour,” he said of his 2017 Purpose tour, which ended early after he cancelled the last 14 shows. “I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time.”

Bieber, 25, also discussed the dangers of his drug use, revealing he abused Xanax.

“Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark,” he said. “I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.”

After the interview was published, sources told Entertainment Tonight that Bieber began treatment for depression.

“Justin never had an authentic childhood due to accelerated fame and struggles with wanting normalcy,” the source said. “He felt he needed an emotional tuneup and with the help of his wife, family and friends, he’s seeking help.”

Baldwin, 22, married Bieber in November and has changed her name to “Hailey Bieber” on her social media pages. She has been instrumental in keeping Bieber on the straight and narrow, and suggested he get help after noticing changes in his sleep patterns.

“He’s been sleeping far more than usual, and struggles to get out of bed until very late into the morning or early afternoon,” one of Entertainment Tonight‘s sources explained.

“It’s very hard for Hailey to watch him suffer with the depression. She’s been nothing but a good support system for him but she knows she isn’t a professional, and steady therapy is exactly what he needs,” the source said. “She loves him dearly and hates to see him in pain. She just wants him to be at his healthiest so she pushed him to get steady help and he hasn’t resisted.”

In the Vogue interview, the couple discussed the importance of faith in their lives, particularly Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz. Bieber said he now only drinks socially and has not used drugs since joining the church. Baldwin said she was proud of the “Sorry” singer for getting his life on track without needing AA classes or a sober coach.

“I just wanted him to be happy and be good and be safe and feel joy. But I’m really proud of him,” Baldwin said. “To do it without a program, and to stick with it without a sober coach or AA or classes — I think it’s extraordinary. He is, in ways, a walking miracle.”

Photo credit: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images