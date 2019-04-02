Justin Bieber Responds to Backlash Over Comments on Kim Porter Tribute Photo

Justin Bieber has responded to the backlash over comments on his use of Diddy‘s Kim Porter tribute photo.

On Instagram, the singer shared a photo of Diddy and Porter that Diddy had previously shared as a memorial to his late girlfriend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the caption, Bieber wrote, “@drewhouse #diddyfordrewhouse @diddy KP YOU WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED FOR THE STUNNING WOMAN YOU WERE INSIDE AND OUT..”

Many people chided the singer for using the tribute photo as an advertisement, with one person commenting, “delete this sir he shared this picture in memory of his wife not for promo for the clothing line.”

Bieber has since responded to the criticisims by writing, “ur wrong. God knows my heart, I know them and their family don’t tell me I’m being disrespectful I have all the respect for both them.”

“I didn’t realize it was a photo of him mourning KP but I totally respect that but I also respect how sick of a photo that is!” Bieber continued. “It’s allay to appreciate art photographs are art and he happens to be wearing an identical outfit of my clothing line and I thought that was really cool.”

While Bieber did not belive that he owed an apology for this post, he did issue an apology for an April Fools post he made suggesting that his wife Hailey Bieber (Baldwin) was pregnant.

“There’s always gonna be people offended, there’s also people who don’t take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS. I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children,” we said. “A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction. But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended.”

“I truly don’t want anyone to be hurt by a prank.. it’s like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried. You sometimes just don’t know what will hurt someone’s feelings not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face but it’s just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend. Some might have laughed but some were offended .. I think With pranks u sometimes have to roll that dice,” Bieber added.

Diddy does not appear to have commented on the controversy.