Justin Bieber Intruder Arrested After Barging Into Hotel Room

A woman was arrested on Tuesday after barging into Justin Bieber‘s hotel room in Laguna Beach, California, though she reportedly entered the room by mistake.

TMZ reports that the woman had been “partying and roaming the hallways” earlier in the day and had already been escorted off the property by security. She later returned to the hotel and made her way into Bieber’s room. Sources say the singer told the woman to leave before his security intervened and held her until police arrived.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The woman was arrested for trespassing and police say she appeared to be drunk and claimed to have entered Bieber’s room by mistake. Sources said she had visited hotel guests on Monday night and stayed in a room near Bieber’s.

The incident came just one day after Bieber opened up to fans in a candid Instagram post in which he shared that he is prioritizing his mental health rather than working on new music.

On Monday, the 25-year-old posted a message explaining that while he knows his fans are eager for new songs, his health is more important.

“I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour,” he wrote. “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be.”

Bieber’s last album, Purpose, was released in 2015, and he later ended his world tour in support of the project early due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health,” he concluded. “I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. but I will come with a vengeance believe that.”

Bieber married wife Hailey Baldwin in a courthouse ceremony last year, with the singer penning another lengthy message on Instagram on Tuesday to defend his relationship after a fan claimed he only married Baldwin to “get back” at ex Selena Gomez.

The Canadian star slammed the fan in a comment, writing, “I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

He later shared his full comment on his Instagram story along with a message that read, “Stop sending Hailey and I these messages if you love me screenshot this and repost everywhere.”

Photo Credit: Getty / BG015/Bauer-Griffin