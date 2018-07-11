Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Waste No Time Making Wedding Plans

Justin Bieber and new fiancé Hailey Baldwin are already making wedding plans,

Less than a week after announcing their engagement, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are already hearing wedding bells and looking forward to saying “I do,” with a source claiming that the couple is already planning the big day.

“They want something private, intimate,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly, adding that the “very small wedding” will likely take place in Bieber’s native Canada. “Justin loves Canada and is at home there. It’s a special place for him and he’d love to get married there.”

While the source did not say who may make the guest list, it is likely that Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez should not be expecting an invitation in the mail, as the two have had a notoriously rocky past, with sources claiming that they have since cut all communication with one another.

Bieber and Baldwin, who had previously dated from 2015 to 2016 before rekindling their relationship in June, took the next step in their relationship over the weekend, when Bieber proposed while vacationing in the Bahamas. The 24-year-old reportedly popped the question in the middle of a crowded restaurant, with security asking those present to put down their phones to contain the moment.

On Monday, they both confirmed the engagement, with Bieber taking to Instagram with a lengthy post.

“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make,” he wrote.

“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we [complement] each other so well!!” he continued.

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

Baldwin, who confirmed the news via Twitter, wrote “No words could ever express my gratitude.”

It is believed that prior to popping the big question to Baldwin, Bieber first asked another big question to somebody else. According to sources close to the couple, Bieber went to Baldwin’s father, Stephen Baldwin, asking for permission to marry his daughter, which he granted.