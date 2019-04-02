Justin Bieber Faces Backlash for Promoting Brand While Paying Tribute to Kim Porter

Justin Bieber has fallen under criticism once again, this time for promoting his clothing brand while re-sharing a tribute photo that Sean “Diddy” Combs shared in memoriam of his late girlfriend, Kim Porter.

Bieber, 25, shared an Instagram photo on Saturday of Diddy and Porter posing together on a car, tagging and hashtagging the post with his brand, Drew House. “@drdrewhouse #diddyfordrewhouse @diddy KP YOU WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED FOR THE STUNNING WOMAN YOU WERE INSIDE AND OUT..”

Some of Bieber’s fans were quick to criticize the singer for what they said was poor taste.

“Delete this sir he shared this picture in memory of his wife not for promo for the clothing line,” one Instagram user commented.

“How can one think of advertising or make advertising for his brand while another mourns for his wife and the children for their mother that is so disrespectful,” another wrote.

Hours earlier, Diddy shared the same photo as a tribute to Porter, who died in November from lobar pneumonia at age 47. “I remember Kim flying to see on the set of can’t nobody hold me down. She took like a 12 hour flight to LA and a 3 hour ride to the desert. With no complaints. Was always ride or die,” the rapper wrote. “From day 1! I called her BONNIE AND I WAS CLYDE!”

He continued,” This picture will go down in history as the first time I said she was MINE!!!! AND THE FIRST TIME I TOLD HER I LOVE HER, little did I know I was hers. Miss you BONNIE and will forever. Maaaaan life is beautiful to have had these experiences. Love you baby.”

Diddy and the Mama, I Want to Sing! actress dated for 13 years before splitting in 2007. They share son Christian, 20, and twin daughters, Jessie James and D’Lila, 12. Porter was also the mom of Quincy, 27, with ex Al B. Sure!

Two days after sharing the photo of Diddy and Porter, on April Fool’s Day, Bieber was ripped for tricking his fans into thinking he and wife Hailey Baldwin were expecting their first child together. The “Sorry” singer teased fans over the course of three separate posts. In the first, he shared a sonogram without a caption, then in the second, shared three photos of a bare-bellied Baldwin in a doctor’s office as if she were about to have an ultrasound.

“If U thought it was April fools,” Bieber captioned the second post.

A few moments later, he shared a sonogram showing a puppy inside a womb. “Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS,” he wrote in the caption.

Some fans laughed off the joke, but others thought it was cruel or careless to joke about something others might be struggling with.

“That’s a horrible April Fools’ joke people actually struggle with fertility issues like myself that’s not okay!” one Instagram user wrote.

“It’s disturbing how many people have found it so funny. You’d think by now we’d all be a little more educated and aware of people’s struggles,” another wrote.

“Soooooooooooo sooooo ignorant!!!!! People struggle with losing a child during pregnancy, so many deal with infertility….. only a fool would think this is appropriate to joke about,” someone else said.

Last month, Bieber shared with his fans that he was “struggling a lot” and getting help with his mental health.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” Bieber wrote to his fans on March 10. “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.”

“I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and [your] prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”

On March 25, he said he was focusing on his health and family, squashing reports that he was quitting music. “I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so,” he wrote on Instagram. “But I will come with a vengeance believe that.”