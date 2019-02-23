Jussie Smollett: FBI Claims ‘Empire’ Actor May Not Have Sent Hateful Letter

New reports seem to reveal holes in Chicago police’s case against Jussie Smollett.

Days after the Empire star was charged with a felony disorderly conduct charge for allegedly filing a false police report, new reports seem to allude that Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson’s claims against Smollett may have been “overstated.”

According to sources speaking with TMZ, the FBI is still investigating the hateful letter the actor received just days before the attack and have not assessed where the letter came from.

Both federal and state law enforcement sources told the outlet that the two brothers who were involved with the alleged hate crime — Abel and Ola — may have mailed the letter because, when cops raided their apartment and seized magazines, there were pages missing from some of the publications.

Authorities are reportedly trying to determine if the pages have the lettering found in the threatening letter. They are also looking at the postage used in the letter against stamps found in the brothers’ home. The Osundairo brothers have denied sending the letter.

If the brothers did send the letter, the evidence would point back to Smollett, but one source told TMZ, “I think [Johnson] went too far. We’re not there yet.“

Another report by the outlet claims that the brothers reportedly struck down the theory that Smollett paid them with a check to orchestrate the attack on himself that took place on Jan. 26.

Sources told TMZ that Smollett and the brothers previously had made a deal for them to train the actor for five weeks so he could get in shape for a music video shoot. Smollett reportedly told Ola he wanted abs like his and the brothers agreed to train the actor, also giving him 5-week nutrition plan, which would explain the $3,500 check.

A few days before the “attack,” Smollett wrote the brothers the check, with the memo line reading: “5 weeks training nutrition plan.”

Sources told the publication that the brothers testified to the grand jury they were paid for the 5-week program and not for the “attack.” Another source connected with the brothers said they felt the amount was “a little high” but there was never discussion of the money being part of a scheme.

Smollett continues to deny his involvement in the attack, even after Empire producers made the decision to cut him out of the final two episodes of Season 5.

“Today we witnessed an organized law enforcement spectacle that has no place in the American legal system. The presumption of innocence, a bedrock in the search for justice, was trampled upon at the expense of Mr. Smollett and notably, on the eve of a Mayoral election. Mr. Smollett is a young man of impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence and feels betrayed by a system that apparently wants to skip due process and proceed directly to sentencing,” the actor’s legal team said following his arrest, bond hearing and release on Thursday.